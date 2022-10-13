Police
State. An unknown vehicle swerved off the road and hit and mailbox at approximately 8 a.m. Oct. 12, along North West Street in Mahoning Township, fleeing the scene afterwards. From debris left behind at the scene, the unknown vehicle may have been a 2008-13 Silverado, Sierra, Tahoe, or Yukon type of vehicle. Anyone with information about this incident in encouraged to contact state police at 724-598-2211 and reference incident number PA22-1310736.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
*Andrew Patrick Carlson, 48, of Ellwood City, access device fraud.
*Mandy Jo Strickler, 39, of New Castle, driving under the influence and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
*Dajoi T. Taylor, 29, of New Castle, giving false identification to a law officer, criminal mischief-damage property, criminal trespass and two counts of disorderly conduct.
*Ashly Kane, 33, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
*Jennifer Sue Lewis, 42, of New Wilmington, charged by Pulaski Township police with theft by unlawful taking.
*Rose Bailey, of New Castle, charged by the Laurel School District with violation of school attendance requirements.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
*Scott W. Luikart, 62, of New Wilmington, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of reckless driving.
*Tracy Louise Dandrea, 52, of Canfield, Ohio, eleven counts of communications with 911 and one count of disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.