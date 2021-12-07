District Judges'
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jennie Stephenson, 43, of New Castle, charged by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center with disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Harlan Anthony Mone Jr., 55, of New Castle, charged by Bessemer police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to obey traffic control devices and driving an unregistered vehicle.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Joshua Ray Brannon, 30, of Ellwood City charged by state police with receiving stolen property and theft by deception.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Brandon Daniel Bailey, 37, of New Castle, loitering and prowling at night, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Dennison Keith Wheeler II, of Sharon, theft of leased property, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center charged the following:
•Christy Cloeofas-Castillo, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Candice Caccia, of Ellwood City, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Kimberly Campbell, of Pulaski, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Denise Main, of Wampum, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Stephen Karenbauer, of West Pittsburg, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Susan Mehmel, of West Pittsburg, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Sierra Gasser, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Shelley Lepore, of Ellwood City, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
