At this time of year, the Volant-area property where Matt Duddy lives and grows about 500 varieties of daffodils is simply magical.
Duddy for more than 20 years has been raising the springtime perennials on the 117-acre property on Stonehouse Lane off McDowell Road. He sells daffodil bulbs grown on the farm and elsewhere in the United States, and imported from Holland on his website, daffodils.com.
Daffodils start blooming during the second or third week in March. The blooms peak during the first and second weeks of April and dwindle after that.
“I would say you have nice blooms for a week to 10 days,” he said.
Colors range from the traditional yellow to green to a coppery red-orange and an almost brick red. And white.
“When I came here, I'd never seen white daffodils before,” the 50-year-old Duddy said.
Although not open to the public, Stonehouse Daffodils on April 15 held its annual invitation-only Flower Party; about 100 folks attended the 18th event to see a variety of daffodils in different spots covering three to four acres.
Duddy hopes to host an American Daffodil Society event on the property within a few years; representatives from the society would have to visit his farm and approve the site.
The society is an internationally recognized non-profit of individuals, families, organizations and universities dedicated to the interest in daffodils. Founded nearly 70 years ago to promote wider interest in daffodils, the society encourages scientific research and education on daffodil culture, breeding, diseases, pests, exhibiting and testing.
A 1991 graduate of Laurel Junior-Senior High School, Duddy said his great-grandfather was a botanist and his grandmother grew daffodils. He has 200 to 300 seedlings and has been hybridizing for about 12 years.
Duddy, who has a bachelor's in chemistry from Penn State University and master's in business administration from University of Pittsburgh, also wrote a book for daffodil enthusiasts titled “Narcissus: Daffodils.”
