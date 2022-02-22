A South Side resident who complained a poll worker violated his right to voter privacy during two elections last year said he believes the county should remove the woman from her position.
Septimus Bean, a voter in New Castle’s 8th Ward, first precinct, had filed a complaint with the Lawrence County Board of Elections about a judge of elections who he said entered the curtained booth in May and in November, while he was voting and tried to tell him where to write her in or place her sticker, asking for his vote.
“I don’t think she should be criminally charged,” Bean said in a phone conversation Thursday, “but I believe she at least should have been removed from her position in the polling place.”
He contends that the woman violated the state election code.
His comments follow a letter that Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa sent to the county elections board Monday, saying he reviewed Bean’s formal complaint and decided the worker would not be criminally prosecuted for her actions.
Bean shared a copy he received of Lamancusa’s letter.
It states that Bean describes the incident “as an unprofessional interaction inside of a polling station with Patricia Maiella (judge of elections) during the Nov. 2, 2021 election.”
The letter states that in response to Bean’s complaint to the county election board, representatives of the county office of voter services reportedly confronted Maiella, and she did not deny providing the sticker, “but intimated that she thought she was ‘making it easy for voters if they were going to vote for her,’” Lamancusa’s letter relates.
Voter services employees informed her that behavior was prohibited, and she destroyed all of her stickers in their presence, Lamancusa reported in the letter, adding, “There were no further violations at the polling station.”
Maiella, who has been a judge of elections in that precinct for at least two decades, won re-election with 13 write-in votes for the four-year position in the Nov. 2 election. That precinct has 545 registered voters.
Maiella, contacted by phone about the situation, declined comment.
Lamancusa concluded in his letter that her conduct “was unprofessional at best and criminally de minimis at worst. While her actions are prohibited, they do not rise to the level of actionable criminal conduct, and charges in the Court of Common Pleas are not appropriate in this instance,” he wrote.
The county board of elections had received a complaint in writing Dec. 8 from Bean about the incident, and had voted at a special meeting Feb. 1 to refer his complaint to the district attorney.
The Pennsylvania Election Code prohibits electioneering at the polling place. That extends to the local election officials and those officials, including judges of elections, inspectors and clerks, who should not wear partisan apparel or buttons.
The law also states that any other person not in the process of voting, campaign workers, signs and all other electioneering material be located at least 10 feet away from the entrance to the room where voting occurs.
Lamancusa explained in a phone conversation Thursday that his powers regarding elections are limited, and that they are only to determine whether a criminal act has been committed.
The election board has the power to levy fines and take other actions, and boards in the past have done so when certain election laws have been violated.
The election board this year is comprised of the three county commissioners.
Bean commented about Lamancusa’s conclusion, “I need to make clear that I respect District Attorney Lamancusa’s decision, and I understand that this is more of a nuisance case compared to the bigger items on his plate,” he said. “But my real concern is that this individual was voted into office and the votes counted. She broke the law and she remains in place.”
One of the duties of the county election board, under the state election code, is to instruct election officers in their duties, calling them together in meeting whenever deemed advisable, and to inspect systematically and thoroughly the conduct of primaries and elections in the several election districts of the county to the end that primaries and elections may be honestly, efficiently, and uniformly conducted.
The board’s duty also is to investigate election fraud, irregularities and violations of the act, and to report any suspicious activity to the district attorney.
