Officers of the District Attorney's Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant on Tuesday at the residence of Terry Micco.
Assisting were officers from the New Castle City street crimes Unit, Ellwood City Police Department, Union Township Police Department and Pulaski Township Police Department.
The search at the 227 South Cedar St. residence resulted in the seizure of 30.80 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 12 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 2.78 grams of suspected heroin, 2 grams of suspected cocaine, one digital weighing scale and assorted U.S. currency. Micco was taken into custody and lodged in the Lawrence County Jail on a state parole detainer.
He will be charged with four counts of Possession with the intent to deliver and four counts of possession of a controlled substance.
