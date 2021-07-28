New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High near 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.