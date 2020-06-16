Connor Henry will be returned to Lawrence County from Ocean City, Maryland, later this week to face consequences in the shooting death of Amari Wise.
Henry, 20, of 918 Adams St., waived his right to an extradition hearing Tuesday in a Wooster County (Maryland) Court. He went to Ocean City, Maryland, after Wise was reported missing by his mother the night of June 5. Police say that Henry had shot Wise in the back of the head during an argument in the garage at Henry's house.
Henry's father, Todd Henry, 47, is accused of cleaning up the crime scene and helping his son to dump Wise's body.
The elder Henry, after turning himself in to police on Monday, was arraigned by District Judge Melissa Amodie, and is in the Lawrence County jail on $200,000 bond.
Connor Henry was arrested in Ocean City, Maryland, when police there pulled him over in one of his family's cars.
Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said during a press conference Tuesday that his office received a tip Monday afternoon regarding the whereabouts of Wise's body. He was found at the bottom of an embankment between Pennsylvania Avenue and Big Run, and according to Lamancusa, searchers had to know where he was located in order to find him, because his body was hidden.
Police chief Bobby Salem said the police examined Wise, after which a state police forensics team collected evidence before he was removed from the area.
Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson pronounced Wise dead at 5:35 p.m. Monday. An autopsy performed Monday night at Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver revealed that Wise died from a single gunshot wound to the back of the head. His cause of death was ruled a homicide.
According to Salem and Lamancusa, the hardest part of solving the case of Wise's disappearance and homicide was the false rumors and conspiracy theories put forward by the public.
"While we understand that the community wants answers and wants to know that we are working on this case, we will never give out information during an active investigation that could compromise the case," Salem emphasized, adding, "We did attempt to keep (Wise's) family informed of what was going on as much as we could."
He credited city police Cpls. Fred Buswell and Branddon Hallowich for their detective work on the case and their long hours of perseverance and determination to solve it in little more than a week's time.
"Im proud of our detectives on this case and my whole department," Salem said. "The body of work is shown in the affidavit of probable cause, and I think that speaks for itself.
"The end result was the arrests of both Connor and Todd Henry," he said, "for this senseless act of violence that took the life of 19-year-old Amari Wise. He was a son, father and relative and friend to many in this community, and we hope that the arrest brings a fraction of closure to his family and friends."
Lamancusa credited the police department and Salem for "a fantastic job."
"They were facing some very extreme circumstances that we normally don't encounter in these cases, and they fought through it," he said, referring to protests in various locations and Facebook campaigns with false information, "that all ended up being a very large distraction."
Still, Lamancusa added, "The public interest in this case was good in the sense that it showed we have a very strong community in Lawrence County, and there are a lot of people who care about what happens to their fellow citizens.
"However, from a law enforcement standpoint, it began limiting our options," he said. "And while the police would never say this ... it did not help the case. In fact, for the most part it became a hindrance and took away a lot of the tools that we normally would use."
He pointed out that collectively, Salem, Buswell and Hallowich have 50 to 60 years of policing experience here.
"I would hope that the general public would trust our police officers to do their jobs, and I think that despite all the obstacles that occurred, they did a fantastic job and built what I believe to be a very good case," Lamancusa said. "The detective bureau members kept their heads on their shoulders, were squared away and they did their jobs."
Salem said the police are not sure yet why Wise's body was left in the Big Run area.
Lamancusa said he is not sure yet whether he will pursue a first-degree murder conviction against Connor Henry, adding he is "definitely not ruling it out."
