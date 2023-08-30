Despite what happened in the courtroom during the past 1 1/2 weeks, a little boy is still dead, District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa lamented about the July 8, 2019, death of 8-year-old Markie Mason and the subsequent conviction this week of his killer.
A jury of six men and three women returned verdicts Monday against Keith Lamont Burley Jr. of first- and second-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of simple assault.
“There’s no joy in the verdict,” Lamancusa said afterward. “There is only satisfaction for the family.”
Lamancusa was the lead prosecutor for the case against the 46-year-old Burley, who stood trial last week in the grisly stabbing death of 8-year-old Mark Edward “Markie” Mason Jr.
Assistant District Attorney Emily Sanchez-Parodi was a co-prosecutor. Burley, after several changes of attorneys, decided at the time the jury was being picked on Aug. 21 that he was going to represent himself. President Judge Dominick Motto, who presided over the trial, appointed Beaver County defense attorney Justin Quinn as Burley’s standby counsel.
Burley previously fired Quinn as his private defense attorney. Quinn sat relatively quiet alongside Burley throughout the entire proceeding as Burley leaned over repeatedly to ask him questions and confer with him. When the fracas broke out after the verdict, sheriff’s deputies escorted Quinn safely out of the courthouse.
Contacted Tuesday, Quinn spoke in general about the courtroom decorum and the outbreak of events that occurred after the verdict was delivered.
Bedlam broke out in the courtroom just after the verdict, and Sheriff Perry Quahliero, his deputies and other law enforcement officers were quick to restrain members of Markie’s family from advancing on Burley before he was whisked out of the courtroom.
“It was like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” Quinn said.
He observed the sheriff deputies “pushed (Burley) pretty quickly out the door.
“The emotion was expected,” Quinn said. “It’s unfortunate that it resulted in several melees. I personally thought the sheriff and his deputies were very, very professional and kept it secure. I thought they did a very good job.”
Lamancusa also complimented their professionalism for helping to protect everyone in the room “and make it a safer environment.”
Throughout the trial, after conferring with Quinn, Burley errantly would go off on his own tangents in front of the jury, resorting to daily loud rants, accusations, profanity and vulgarity while defending himself. His own closing argument was the biggest spectacle of all, and the jurors had had enough.
They retired at 12:01 p.m. and announced at 12:11 to court personnel they had a verdict.
Burley had been taken back to jail and had to be returned to the courtroom, so it wasn’t until nearly 12:30 that the guilty verdict was delivered before the jurors ever got their lunch.
Quinn declined to comment about anything regarding the trial proceedings and his role and interactions with Burley for professional reasons.
“We were ready to try this case within 77 days,” Lamancusa said of his preparation time, but Burley’s trial had been delayed four years for various reasons.
It was postponed for more than one year because of the pandemic.
Burley’s first defense attorney, Thomas N. Farrell of Pittsburgh, filed continuances in the case on his behalf, and Burley eventually fired Farrell and hired Quinn as his new counsel.
Then he fired Quinn and rehired him, Lamancusa said. There had been several hearings along the way. Burley fired Quinn again when he decided to defend himself. That’s when Motto appointed Quinn to be his standby.
“From Day 1 of the trial, I knew this was going to be a street fight,” Lamancusa said.
Burley throughout the trial threw insults at Lamancusa, used profanity, called him a “goofball,” referred to him casually as “Lam,” and accused him and Motto of improprieties, calling it a “chess game.”
Markie’s younger brother, Matthew, now 11 but was 7 at the time of the murder, bravely took the witness stand last week against Burley, giving solid, eyewitness testimony of his brother’s murder, pointing out Burley in the courtroom as the person who stabbed him.
He told the jury he hit Burley twice with a chair trying to get him off of his brother during the violent attack.
Then another youth upstairs in the house with his brother heard noise downstairs and descended to witness Burley standing over Markie, stabbing him and yelling, “Die, die, die.”
He also gave unwavering testimony at the trial.
Preparing the youths for trial and protecting them emotionally was a challenge.
“We worked hard at trying to keep the kids off the witness stand,” Lamancusa said, “but we ran out of options.”
When such tragedy occurs, Lamancusa and his staff initially meet with the families to prepare them and to get therapy for any juveniles involved, he said, and his office pays for those services. His office also pays for additional counseling for families through its victim-witness program.
“We never talked to the children until three months ago,” he said, “just so they didn’t have to keep reliving what they went through.”
That was the reason for an initial forensic interview with them at the Children’s Advocacy Center.
Lamancusa said he has been hearing a lot of public criticism for removing the death penalty aspect from Burley’s case.
Burley is to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19 in Motto’s court, and by law will spend the rest of his life in prison without parole from the first-degree murder charge.
Lamancusa originally certified the case for the death penalty upon conviction.
Former Gov. Tom Wolf had placed a moratorium on capital punishment in Pennsylvania, and current Gov. Josh Shapiro is continuing that moratorium.
The last execution in Pennsylvania was in 1997, Lamancusa said.
He reasoned that “we just didn’t want to give Burley additional appeal avenues, and the family agreed, so we removed the death penalty from consideration,” he said.
He had told the judge he would rather see Burley locked up for the next 30 to 40 years in a state prison without freedom.
