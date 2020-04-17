CYS operating 24-7 during coronavirus crisis

Even though children are out of school during the coronavirus sheltering, local agencies are still standing watch over their welfare.
“It’s important to get the message to the community that Lawrence County Children and Youth Services is a first responder and an essential service,” said John Bout, the agency’s executive director. “We are continuing day in and day out to take the necessary steps to keep children safe. We’re an available resource, just like we are during periods of non-disaster declarations.”
Typically, teachers and school administrators are among the first to report suspected abuse, neglect or other circumstances to the police or to the agency, to alert them of possible threats to a child’s safety.
Without children being in schools now, cases are still being regularly reported by neighbors, concerned family members, noncustodial parents, split household parents, hospitals, police, fire and ambulance responders, Bout said. As an example, last week, the agency received a referral from a hospital outside of the county for it to take custody of a child.
“The hospital systems are mandated reporters to make referrals to us,” he said, as are the schools.
CYS also gets referrals through Childline, (800) 932-0313, and through an online portal for Childline, at www.compass.state.pa.us. Information also is available at www.keepkidssafe.pa.gov.
And while CYS’s buildings and offices are closed to the public during the pandemic, the agency remains active and accessible 24 hours a day, Bout said. The Lawrence County Department of Public Safety/911 center will get calls related to child welfare matters 24 hours a day.
Shutdowns from the coronavirus started around mid-to late-March.
“Looking at our March numbers, we still had 106 referrals,” Bout said. Prior to the disaster declaration and closures, the agency was prepared to handle 145 to 150 referrals for that month. As the month went on, the volume decreased.
“That’s still in alignment with a typical range of referrals that we get on a monthly basis,” he said.
Bout said he had noticed a decrease in complaints the first week to 10 days of this month, “but now that’s starting to pick up a little.”
Five referrals came in between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday to Wednesday, he said.
And while the CYS staff is responding to complaints and going to work at the CYS building, employees must have personal protection equipment, and the agency keeps a daily inventory of the supply from various sources and state agencies. Bout emphasized, “We have not had any staff member test positive for the virus.”
“We also have had some really kind-hearted community folks who have called in and said they’re making masks and some type of covering to help us extend the life of our N95s,” he said.
If it is necessary for CYS caseworkers to visit homes, they ask prescreening questions prior to and upon arrival, to assess the circumstances. They follow the guidelines of safe distancing at six feet or greater, and video technology also is used to assess situations, Bout explained.
The agency is using a variety of virtual and online conferencing tools including Zoom, Cisco Webex, Facetime, Facebook Live, Snapchat video, Google Duo or even the telephone if families lack technology.
“We try to be extremely flexible to the technology the parents have available to them,” he said.
“If history is any guide for us, child abuse, drug addiction, domestic violence and mental health all seem to worsen during disasters,” Bout said. “A concern that is shared by our team is, when you consider what the families are going through and you consider there’s job loss and parents are financially desperate and everyone’s in close quarters, it adds a dimension from a child safety perspective that brings new safety concerns.”
Famlies’ support systems are limited right now, because grandparents and other family members in different households are unable to help out and give other family members respite, he said. “It creates some challenges.”
“Our guiding principal is safety,” Bout said. “We look at imminent risk and safety and do our duty to respond.”
Bout pointed out that CYS is also taking into regard whether families have food available.
“We have children who were getting their meals for the day at school. With school not in session, the schools have been wonderful with setting up meal distribution, but in some cases, families have limited transportation five days a week.”
As a result, CYS last month formed a partnership with Cray Youth and Family Services, which is facilitating food delivery to families involved with CYS.
CYS has adjusted the program to fit the needs with COVID-19, and additionally is ensuring that parents have due process in the cases that are under review in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
The court administration and judges have continued court hearings, but converted them to video conferences, Bout said, adding, “That’s been a tremendous success. That process has allowed the attorneys and the parent to participate as if they are in the courtroom.”
He added that custody orders of court remain in place, and parties are still making arrangements with parents.
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge David Acker said the video court system for juvenile hearing is working well.
“There was a time we (the courts) were shut down completely, but they couldn’t keep it that way. These cases are too critical and need to be dealt with on a timely basis,” Acker said. The courts have started using Zoom, a Started using Zoom, a videoconferencing tool, three weeks ago.
The county’s juvenile master, attorney Susan Papa, conducted juvenile hearings the second week. The third week the courts did the full complement on juvenile matters using video conference hearings, Acker said.
“It seems like the parents are receptive, and there have been no problems with people not having access to internet or a Smartphone, the judge said, adding, “You can use a smartphone with this as well.
“All parties found it’s fairly easy to use,” he continued. “It’s not perfect, but it’s a good substitute while the courts are closed down.”
Bout also explained that if there is no abuse but a single parent gets sick and a child is unattended, CYS has foster parents who are willing to take in children who need respite or quarantined.
“We haven’t had that scenario,” he said, “but I have had conversations with resource parents who have said if a child has to be placed for a short time for quarantine or medical respite and we need a family setting for a child whose parent has a positive COVID-19 test, there are foster families willing to step up, taking precautions for their home and with their own personal protection equipment.”
Some foster families, on the other hand, have put a freeze on referrals because of the coronavirus.
