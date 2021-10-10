A motorcyclist was killed Sunday when the cycle he was riding went off the road and down a ravine. This happened at 3 p.m. in the 4200 block of Hollow Road, Shenango Township. County Coroner R.J. Johnson was at the scene and the investigation is being handled by the Shenango Township Police Department. Several very distraught family members were on the scene. The father of the victim said that the cyclist had just left his house and has two children. The cycle was recovered from the ravine by the Shenango Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Cyclist killed in Shenango Township
- GARY CHURCH | NEWS
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Trending Video
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Man sleeping in car arrested on drug charges
-
Contractor pleads to charge for not performing work
-
Mom charged in school bathroom fight
-
Man arrested in disturbance, police and K-9 assault
-
State police investigating homicide of Beaver Falls woman
-
City man gets federal sentence in CARES Act fraud
-
Former Ellwood man accused of assaulting girl
-
Man charged in mail carrier death
-
Local evangelist to explain Bible prophecy
-
Aerial photo system changes some property assessed values
Editor's pick
editor's pick
- Updated
- 0
Managing editor Pete Sirianni previews a story in the Oct. 9 newspaper.
Ronald Woodruff Sr., 84, of New Castle passed away the morning of Oct. 6, 2021, at his residence. Born on Feb. 6, 1937, in New Castle, he was the son of the late Willis and Verna Uber Woodruff. He married his wife, Catherine (Weaver) Woodruff on Aug. 23, 1958. They shared 64 wonderful years …
Nancy Lee Roach, 85, of New Castle passed away in Royal Oak, Michigan, on Sept. 25. Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at R. Cunningham Funeral Home, 2429 Wilmington Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.