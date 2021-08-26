Jen Hardisky learned her lesson.
But was taught in a non-traditional way.
A Shenango Township resident, Hardisky had returned to her alma mater, Westminster College, to complete a teaching degree when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Already holding a bachelor’s degree in biology from the college, Hardisky had worked as a veterinary technician for several years before having her two children. After a few years out of the workforce, she began looking for a part-time job when her daughters entered elementary school.
“My original plan was veterinary school, but life kind of put that on the back burner,” said Hardisky who ended up getting an emergency certification as a substitute teacher.
“I realized right away I wasn’t just a warm body. I was able to make a difference and I loved teaching,” she said of the experience that prompted her to return to the classroom as a student.
Scheduled to do her student teaching during the fall 2020 semester, Hardisky spent that summer wondering if her plan would work. Her youngest child had asthma, putting her in the high-risk category for COVID-19 and Shenango had planned to start the school year remotely, meaning she needed to be at home to help her daughters.
“I talked to my advisor at Westminster, and they allowed me to furlough my student teaching until spring 2021,” explained Hardisky who soon found things weren’t looking much better for spring. “I didn’t want to furlough the experience again because I wasn’t sure how it would affect my status.”
That’s when Dr. Sararose Lynch, coordinator of Westminster’s secondary education program, gave Hardisky her first lesson about Agora Cyber Charter School.
Lynch contacted her colleague and Agora’s chief academic officer, Dr. Anne Butler, about Hardisky’s dilemma and it wasn’t long before the two had a plan in place for a cyber school pre-service placement.
“When the pandemic shutdown brick and mortar education, that also meant that all of the pre-service field placements fell through. COVID forced us all to be flexible and rethink our strategies during this season of uncertainty,” said Butler, explaining that Agora had previously offered field experiences to student teachers from Widener University in Chester.
“We all needed to pivot and flex to the changing needs,” continued Butler, noting that Grove City College has also been working with Agora regarding preservice placements.
Currently serving approximately 5,700 kindergarten through 12th-grade students from across Pennsylvania including 24 from Lawrence County, Agora was chartered in 2005 and offers synchronous learning, meaning students and certified teachers are interacting live in real time.
“The students are completely online, but the instruction is live, so it looks and feels very familiar. It mimics the brick and mortar school,” Butler said.
“But, they’re learning in the safety of their homes,” added Eileen King, Agora’s director of enrollment.
Sarah Rau, a high school biology teacher with Agora who served as Hardisky’s mentor, explained, “Classes are live sessions, students have to be there at the same time every day. It’s not home school. You’re doing things with your class and interacting with the teachers.”
Rau explained that science classes have virtual lab sessions, too.
“When we do frog dissection, it’s virtual on the computer, but you’re seeing the same thing as you would on the brick-and-mortar lab table,” she continued.
Rau said she made sure Hardisky was part of the virtual classroom by having her take part in meetings, not just between the two of them, but with the entire Agora science department.
“From the beginning, she was participating and making suggestions,” Rau recalled, noting that she also learned from the experience. “I’ve been teaching at Agora for 10 years, so it’s always good to get some fresh ideas.”
The experience provided lessons for all involved.
“Agora is a responsive school and my belief of cyber charters before this has drastically changed,” Westminster’s Lynch said. “It is very different than cyber charters in other states and I had to convince colleagues to break their preconceived notions. I did not expect such a responsive, collaborative learning, and engaging environment.”
Neither did Hardisky who earned her degree and has applied for positions at Agora as well as local brick-and-mortar schools.
“Technology and I usually don’t mesh well together, but I learned so much. I’m biding my time, hoping something will open up for me, but until then I plan to continue subbing,” she said. “I went into this thinking ‘this is going to be easy.’ I was wrong. I worked my butt off. I didn’t realize there were online schools with live lessons, but Agora’s the real deal.”
