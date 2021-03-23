A streamlining this week of COVID-19 vaccine distribution points by the state Department of Health has reduced places where people can get their first shots.
The Department of Health announced Friday it is temporarily — possibly for four to six weeks — restricting the first-time vaccine access to a limited number of strategically located providers. The reason: To vaccinate more people during a vaccine shortage.
The decision does not sit well with some local pharmacists, or with a state pharmacist association that has written a letter to the state, expressing its concern about the decision.
Pharmacist Ron McDermott, senior vice president of pharmacy operations for Hometown Pharmacy Solutions, wrote in an emailed statement Tuesday that many independent pharmacies that have been working to vaccinate their communities are among the hundreds that got cut.
"These pharmacies have relationships in their communities and have been working to vaccinate those special groups that cannot get to the big clinics that make it on the nightly news," McDermott wrote.
"Those clinics have a place in the vaccination process certainly, but there are many that cannot get to those events yet desperately need vaccinated. Seniors, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and diverse inner city populations are among the groups that need the flexibility and willingness of an independent pharmacy to meet their vaccination needs. We are concerned that these groups will get left behind.
"How will cutting providers….good community providers…..get more vaccine in arms?"
The most recent list of providers, posted on the Department of Health website Monday, show locations for vaccines that were sent out this week:
•Lawrence County — The Hometown Pharmacy locations at 20 E. Lawrence St. in the city and inside the Shop n'Save store at Westgate Plaza in Union Township; and Primary Health Network's Ellwood City Health Center and Primary Health Network's New Castle Primary Care at 1112 S. Mill St.
•Mercer County — Sharon Regional Medical Center Pharmacy Department; Primary Health Network at 63 Pitt St., Sharon; The Mercer Pharmacy at 737 Greenville Road; Primary Health Network Sheakleyville Health Center; and the Grove City Medical Center and The Hometown Pharmacy, both in Grove City.
Department of Health spokesman Barry Ciccocioppo said in an email the restricted number of providers is because the supply of vaccine remains strictly limited: Instead of giving very few doses to numerous providers each week, the department is giving larger quantities of vaccine dosages to fewer providers.
The providers in the focused group were selected based on extensive analysis to ensure at least 95 percent of the state is covered, and that providers receiving large quantities of vaccines are within a two-mile radius in urban areas, five-miles in suburban areas and 30-miles in rural areas, he said.
"This is a temporary shift until the supply of vaccine catches up to demand," Ciccocioppo wrote. "At that point, vaccine will be available for all of the providers."
"We are working with the Department of Aging and Area Agencies on Aging to be able to reach people who are homebound or face other barriers to vaccination," he added.
UPMC Jameson has been staging vaccination clinics weekly at the Y Zone in Neshannock Township, by appointment, and UPMC Horizon has them at the Shenango Valley Mall.
Lisa Lombardo, a UPMC Jameson and Horizon spokeswoman, said clinics will continue and hospital doses should not change.
"UPMC continues to ensure accessible and convenient COVID-19 vaccination through community partnerships, community clinics and mass vaccinations," she said. Given its supply, UPMC can deliver up to 80,0000 doses a week.
Residents who qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine can register at vaccine.upmc.com.
Spero Stefanos, owner of Hyde Drug Store, said his family owned company, which has distributed vaccines to Lawrence County residents since the first rollout, is urging the state health department to reconsider suspending vaccine access to many community pharmacy providers.
"We are extremely disappointed and frustrated in the DOH's decision to limit vaccine providers to only 250 (sites) across the state," he said Monday in an email. "While mass vaccination sites are important to large communities, the reality is that many people do not have the ability to reach these sites.
"While we understand this is a temporary measure, the new program will continue to leave vulnerable populations, such as those with mobility issues or intellectual or physical disabilities, without easy access to vaccines from a provider who can best meet their individual needs."
Given concerns with vaccine confidence, preventing an individual from getting vaccinated by a provider they trust is a strategy that raises concerns, Stefanos pointed out.
And while Hometown Pharmacies in New Castle area are designated providers, the company has criticized the state's decision.
McDermott noted Pennsylvania's independent pharmacies have been on the front lines vaccinating from the beginning.
Hometown has vaccinated more than 20,000 people, he said. "We have done this without regard for payment or recognition. We did it because our communities needed us. And we have arrangements made to do more for them. But we will have to cancel or delay these vaccinations due to the DOH decision."
It also seems odd that this decision to exclude many independent pharmacies comes concurrent with the Biden administration increasing the administration rate being paid for vaccine to be given, McDermott wrote. "We have worked to this point unpaid, or underpaid. Now that there is recognition of the service and an increase in reimbursement, we are getting cut out."
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that his special initiative to vaccinate teachers and school staff reached a milestone with 100,000 educator vaccinations through last weekend. As of Tuesday, 102,161 educators had been vaccinated through 28 Intermediate Units.
The Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV hosted clinics for the past two weeks at its site in Grove City, where hundreds of Lawrence and Mercer county teachers, school staff and other related personnel were vaccinated.
Department of Health (DOH) Acting Secretary Alison Beam and Executive Deputy Secretary Keara Klinepeter on Friday outlined the details on temporary plans that will get more COVID-19 vaccine to Pennsylvanians and efforts to provide transparency with detailed vaccine information online.
Starting Monday this week, the focused network of 200-300 providers were to see more first doses of vaccine arriving and would be assured a steady supply for the next several weeks, Beam said during a Friday press conference.
The selection process took into account the ability to administer high volumes of first doses within seven days of delivery while maintaining equity across racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic lines, as well as the ability to capture and report vaccine administration data within 24 hours.
“Eventually as the supply of vaccine catches up to demand, we will expand the network and all of those trusted local providers will receive vaccine to help reaching even more Pennsylvanians,” Beam said.
The department has issued a provider map and data resources showing which providers are receiving the vaccines.
Nearly 2 1/2 million Pennsylvanians have received at least their first doses, and 1.3 million have received second doses and are fully vaccinated, Beam reported Friday.
She said the 200 to 300 providers chosen to receive the vaccine supplies received their first doses this week and will continue to receive allocations in the coming weeks. As the vaccine availability continues to grow, the governor and health department have a goal of opening up the vaccines to everyone on May 1, Beam said.
After that, "it will take time to get shots in the arms of everyone who wants vaccines."
The limited provider list is in addition to federally provided vaccines to retail locations, and individually designated mass vaccine clinics in the state, she said.
