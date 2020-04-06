HARRISBURG — Both the state Senate and state House are scheduled to return to session Monday, but few lawmakers from either chamber will be at the Capitol.
The General Assembly is operating under special rules created to allow lawmakers to vote remotely to allow for social distancing as part of the state’s effort to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
Even if lawmakers do head to the Capitol, they won’t be interacting with constituents there – the Capitol building has been off-limits to the public since it and most other state government offices were closed as part of Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus mitigation strategy. Most lawmakers soon followed suit, closing their offices, not just at the Capitol but in their districts as well.
While more than a million Pennsylvanians have lost their jobs due to business closings in the last three weeks, lawmakers have not yet made plans to cut their own staffs or their own compensation, according to spokespeople in the offices of legislative leaders.
The base salary for lawmakers is $90,335 and Pennsylvania has the county’s largest full-time state legislature.
“At this time Senators and their staff are being contacted by constituents at an overwhelming rate. Constituents expect and deserve answers and assistance with state matters during this public health emergency,” said Kate Flessner, a spokeswoman for Senate President Pro Tem Joe Scarnati, R- Jefferson County.
Mike Straub, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County, said that while there has been no discussion of paycuts, lawmakers have been considering ways to reduce costs.
“There are some discussions surrounding cost savings going forward considering the circumstances the state will find itself in once the pandemic ends,” Straub said.
Friday afternoon, the House Republicans decided to formally enact a hiring freeze, he said.
Asked about staff layoffs, Straub said: “not during the pandemic, or since the Governor announced public closure of the Capitol.”
In the Senate, there is no formal hiring freeze in place, “however new hires have generally been delayed until we return to normal business. The filling of empty positions within a member’s office is left to the discretion of individual Senators,” Flessner said.
Lawmakers said that even with their offices closed to the public, there’s still plenty for them and their staffs to do and ample opportunity for the public to interact with them, even if not face-to-face.
“I think they’re working more in terms of hours,” said state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield County.
While offices are closed, staffs are still working to help constituents by phone and email, he said.
Lawmakers have also begun to lean more heavily on social media to stay connected with the public, said Eric Epstein, coordinator of Rock the Capital, a government watchdog group based in Harrisburg.
“I have been impressed with how engaged some of the lawmakers have been,” he said.
He pointed to efforts by state Sen. Katie Muth, D-Montgomery County, who called on better social-distancing workplace protections during the refueling of the Limerick Generating Station nuclear power plant. He also noted the efforts by state Sen. John DiSanto, R-Dauphin County, and state Rep. Mark Keller, R-Perry County, who protested state plans to continue moving juvenile offenders from Philadelphia to central Pennsylvania even as southeast Pennsylvania emerged as the state’s first hotspot for coronavirus.
“Within the world I travel, I’m seeing legislators being active and engaged.”
But with lawmakers interacting with each other through videoconferencing and public access limited, there are real concerns about the potential for abuse, Epstein said.
He noted that when lawmakers gave themselves a controversial pay raise in 2005, the crucial vote took place at 2 a.m.
“Democracy cannot operate under the cloak of emergency orders” for long, he said.
There are 750 employees in the state Senate — 333 who work for the Republican caucus, 285 who work for the Democrats, and 132 who are considered “institutional” employees working for the entire Senate, said Flessner
The state House has 1,594 employees, about 670 of them on the Republican side and about 700 on the Democratic side, according to Straub, and Bill Patton, a spokesman for House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody, D-Allegheny County.
Friday, the state announced that paid leave will end on Friday for 9,000 state employees, who’ve been getting paid while off work due to the closure of state offices.
Those workers will either have to begin using vacation, sick time or their own accrued leave time to continue getting paid, said Dan Egan, a state Office of Administration spokesman.
The 9,000 workers — including 5,700 Department of Transportation workers -- who could not shift to teleworking to work remotely have been getting paid leave since Wolf closed state offices on March 16.
