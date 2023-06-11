After a crowd amassed at Bollinger Playground following a fatal shooting Saturday morning, a different crowd of about 200 gathered there in the rain Sunday evening to pray.
Know where your children are and what they are doing out there on the streets was a strong message delivered by ministers from various local churches, who bestowed prayers and encouragement upon the youths who were at the scene of a triple shooting during a graduation party at the playground early Saturday morning. Many were there with families, but people who belong to other churches who don't know the shooting victims also gathered.
The prayer vigil was organized by Billy McKnight, whose mother, Margaret Brown, delivered perhaps the strongest, loudest, most emotional plea to the crowd, to find a church and get to know God.
"Is there anybody who will stand in the gap for somebody else's children?" she asked. "We need to build a relationship with God. That's what prayer does."
Many of the youths who attended witnessed in horror as gunfire erupted around 1 a.m. Saturday, mortally wounding 15-year-old Damian Jackson and seriously injuring Caden Nero and Lierre Armstrong Jr., both of whom are around Jackson's age.
"We all need prayers," said Jackson's mother, Ciara Taylor, who attended the gathering. "We all need to come together like this in this community. It's unfortunate that it's under tragic circumstances. They think this is all fun and games, then they find out that once you leave here, you can't come back."
She said that her son and the other two boys who were shot were all friends. They were attending a graduation party of a few of their cousins.
The scene of Saturday morning's shooting scene was described by New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem as bedlam and chaos, with so much traffic that ambulances had a hard time getting through. His sister's youth team from Bellefonte visited New Castle last summer and rehabilitated the playground, painting and repairing it. Salem attended the prayer gathering, silently remaining in the background.
"I grew up in this neighborhood," said Keith Burley, pastor of Whole Truth Ministries. "I don't know any of these kids or their parents, but I felt it was important to respond to this as a community, not as a church.
"My brother and I built this playground," he said. He urged the group, "We've got to get out of the church and into the streets and see what these kids are doing. This is about tomorrow, it's not about today. This is spirited warfare we've entered into, and we have to bind up this devil and send him out of our city."
The Rev. David Young of Prevailing Word opened the gathering with a prayer, urging parents to watch over all of the children.
"We need to sit down with them and ask them what they need," he said. "These kids need dads in their lives, to give them hope and encourage them."
Pastor Brian Rice of St. Paul's Baptist Church urged, "When you pray, move your feet.
"At one time, this was a village," he said. "I think we've lost that village mentality. This is our community and we have to take more responsibility for things going on here."
He emphasized the importance of each other's eyes being on other people's children, "because they're in places they shouldn't be.
"Everyone who's here is a victim," Rice said.
Matthew Gates of Cranberry Township, the interim pastor of Victory Family Church, which holds its Sunday services at New Castle High School's auditorium, attended the event with about 20 parishioners. Gates is new to the community within the past month, but he led his congregation there to pray along with those who are grieving.
"We came to support these friends and the community," he said. "Our hearts go out to the families and their young people."
He told the crowd that instead of turning toward prayer after something happens, "we need to be prayed up before it happens."
He urged the families of the children to "go get help. There's nothing wrong with getting help. I love these pastors and what they're doing in this community."
