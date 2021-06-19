Kevin Ross stood on his front porch on Dewey Avenue on Wednesday evening as his neighbors, one after another, approached him with covered plates of hot food.
This outpouring of nurturing and generosity has been the norm ever since Ross — a favorite in his Croton area neighborhood — was shot in the chest the evening of May 12.
That night of unexpected terror also resulted in the stabbing deaths of 81-year-old Margaret Kahrer and 78-year-old John Micco. Kahrer’s son, Louis Vincent Esposito, 59, a duplex tenant and neighbor of Micco, is in jail, charged with both of their murders and with the shooting of Ross.
On Wednesday, about 40 residents of Ross’ neighborhood and their families gathered on the front lawn of the neighboring house, paying homage to the two souls who lived and died there. Since then, fundraisers and prayers have abounded.
The events of that evening had rocked the friendly neighborhood as police and a SWAT team dressed in combat attire converged on their otherwise quiet street, blocking the area as a crime scene.
Ross, who was rushed to the hospital after a neighbor provided First Aid, said he didn’t know until two days later that Kahrer and Micco, his next-door neighbors, were dead.
He said he was taken by surprise and disbelief when Esposito fired the shotgun at him, spraying him with birdshot pellet that caused a gaping chest wound and multiple BB-sized welts on his hand.
Ross, 54, is now recovering at home from his wounds and from complications of blood clots that developed as a result of his injuries.
A lifelong resident of Dewey Avenue, Ross has come to know and trust most of his neighbors and vice versa. He is known as the friendly and loved neighborhood guy who mows everyone’s lawns.
He also was friendly with Esposito who moved into the next-door duplex about six years ago with his mother, as Micco’s neighboring tenants. Ross and Esposito, whom he called “Vince,” would drink coffee together on their porches, he said.
“He took me to the store, I took him to the store, and I did odd jobs for him,” Ross said. He remembered Esposito weighing about 180 to 190 pounds when he first met him, but lately, he noticed he had recently lost significant weight, he said.
“Margaret was real quiet,” he said of Esposito’s mother. “You’d have to go over and talk to her.”
He remembers taking Esposito to the local store that night, not long before Esposito showed up with the shotgun.
“I didn’t expect him to shoot me,” Ross said. “I had just taken him to the store and he gave me a bag with dollar apple pies.”
Then Esposito approached him, coming across the lawn holding a black case that had an old Italian 20-gauge shotgun in it that he said had belonged to his father.
“He walked toward me and was looking strange, grabbed the gun, turned sideways and gave a little growl, then I heard the blast,” Ross said. “It was like someone threw a cinderblock at me. I was afraid to look down because I thought I had stuff coming out of me.”
Reflecting on the events, he reasoned that he was shot before Micco and Kahrer were killed, because he remembers Micco being on the phone when they went to the store, and Esposito had no blood on him at the time.
He is certain Micco died last in the attacks, because the police found Esposito hiding in Micco’s basement, then they found Kahrer already dead.
Ross’ dog, Buster, a Rhodesian Ridgeback, had been friendly with Esposito because he was familiar with him, he said.
Ross said he will never forget that guttural sound that came from Esposito’s throat, a sound that for the first few weeks gave him nightmares.
Now he’s just trying to put it behind him, but he still has Esposito’s preliminary hearing ahead of him. It is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 29 in Lawrence County Central Court. Suspects are considered innocent until proven or adjudicated as guilty in a court of law.
Ross said he still feels uneasy whenever a car goes past and he’s outside, thinking someone might shoot him.
His neighbors have been selling T-shirts that say “Lawn Enforcement Officer” that they had custom-made to raise funds for his hospital bills and lost income since the shooting.
“I’m just taking it easy,” Ross said. “This changed my life, that’s for sure.”
Reflecting on that night, he said he harbors no anger toward Esposito.
“I don’t hate anybody for what they do,” Ross said. “I don’t know why he shot me. That wasn’t the Vince that I knew.”
