Even after assistance from the city, a Croton area man is still battling a neighborhood zoning issue with a neighboring property.
Michael Casciato, of 1316 Barbour Place, again spoke to council on Thursday night to give an update on the matter. The property next to Casciato’s was sold in the repository sale for $500 and the new owner, he said at a previous council meeting, runs multiple businesses out of a garage on the property.
“I have no problem with someone starting or expanding a business, creating jobs and paying taxes,” Casciato said. “However, purchasing residential properties for pennies on the dollar from the repository rather than purchasing existing commercial properties on the market is a cheap way out as a business owner.”
It was his understanding that after he spoke at the Oct. 10 council meeting that a cease-and-desist order would be given to the property owner.
Casciato said city zoning/planning officer Jim Farris came to the property and took photos. Casciato said there is also a nearby towing company’s impound lot “only several feet away from someone’s residence.”
Council also heard an update from Hugh Coryea on the dog tag tree project in Cascade Park to honor those Vietnam veterans who died or suffered defects from Agent Orange while at war. The tree is being made at the New Castle School of Trades and was to be installed this week, but rain forced it to be postponed. Coryea noted he and other volunteers are not allowed to obtain DD214 records — discharge forms — in order to get a list of veterans to be honored. Instead, families of veterans are asked to reach out to him.
In other business, the city opened bids for asset inventory and condition assessment and for an independent audit. Council also authorized two resolutions involving the Sylvan Heights Golf Course — one to enter into an agreement for 2020-23 for special golf cart rentals and a second to authorize for annual maintenance of the city’s golf and utility carts. Both measures passed by votes of 3-0 with councilmen William Panella, Paul Stefano and Tom Smith voting in favor. Councilmen Richard Beshero and Tim Fulkerson were absent from Thursday’s meeting.
Council removed and then voted 3-0 against a subdivision lot request by DON Services from the table because no one from the organization showed up for a presentation prior to Tuesday’s caucus meeting.
