A Croton Avenue man is in the Lawrence County jail for becoming uncontrollable and threatening police officers while he was being arrested for domestic assault, according to New Castle police.
Roy Robinson, 44, of 1401 Croton Ave., Apt. 325 was subdued by a Taser and taken into custody after he threatened to kill the officers with their own weapons and he assaulted them as they were trying to handcuff him, according to a criminal complaint.
A woman who was driving on Croton Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday reported that she saw a man and woman face-to-face in an argument, and as the woman walked away, the man pushed the woman's shoulder, knocking her to the ground. The driver got out of her car to help the woman, who complained of pain in her left shoulder and elbow. The woman asked her to "please get me home," the driver reported to the police.
The driver called the police, and meanwhile the woman told her that Robinson lives at the City Rescue Mission and would not leave her alone. The driver told police that while she was helping the woman secure herself inside her apartment, Robinson walked up, got a chair and climbed on it and forced his way into the apartment through the window, the complaint said.
As the police arrived, neighbors told them that Robinson had run out the back door of the residence. The officers saw him walk out from behind the garage, then run back behind it when he saw the police, the report states, and they caught him hiding in the brush.
According to the court papers, Robinson threatened to beat up the officers and they arrested him. He became more aggressive and told them he was going to kill them with their own weapons and assault them as soon as he was uncuffed. He refused to allow them to pat him down for weapons, and he tried to kick the officers while they searched him, and he refused to get into the back seat of the patrol car and tried to kick one of the officers again, the report said.
The police said they ordered Robinson several times to comply with their orders and he advanced toward them aggressively and they had to use a Taser on him twice. He was placed in a restraint chair at the police station and placed in a jail cell, the report said.
Robinson is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple assault, harassment, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
