A Croton area man who fled in his vehicle from an accident scene is facing charges, Shenango Township police reported.
According to a criminal complaint, Maria Connor, 54, of 1117 Roosevelt St., was driving north on Roosevelt Street in a blue Dodge Caliber sedan around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 and was turning into her driveway when a black Nissan Maxima driven by Bret C. Baldelli, 38, of 508 Butz St. going south struck Connor’s car on the passenger side. Connor told police that her car was pushed sideways into her mailbox, also damaging the driver’s side of her car and her mailbox and post, the report said.
When Baldelli learned the police were called, he got back into his car and and drove away without providing any of his driver’s information, police said.
Connor was treated for minor injuries at UPMC Jameson Hospital, police said. The police learned the next day that Connor’s family had made a Facebook post about the accident, identifying him.
Baldelli was charged Tuesday with accidents involving death or injury; failing to stop and render aid, careless driving, following too closely and driving at unsafe speed.
