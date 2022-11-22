A Croton area man is in the Lawrence County jail accused of pulling a gun on a cashier Monday at the Dollar General store on Croton Avenue.
New Castle police have arrested Richard Peluso, 53, of the 200 block of Fern Street in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred around 1:45 p.m.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said the incident is considered an attempted robbery.
A criminal complaint reported a man, later identified as Peluso, pulled a gun on the clerk while he was buying cigarettes around 1:45 p.m. The clerk said the man frequented the store, and he placed a $20 bill on the counter with his state identification and requested Pall Mall cigarettes.
The clerk said as she turned around to sell him the cigarettes, the man pointed the handgun at her and did not say anything. Then he put the gun back into his pocket and bought the cigarettes and left the store.
The police viewed a store surveillance video and they issued a "be-on-the-lookout" alert for a dark gray, two-door sedan with tinted windows and damage to the front passenger side of the car.
Officers searched the city's east side for the car and found it parked in the driveway at Peluso's address. Before the police could approach the house, Peluso exited with a gun in his hand and asked one of the detectives if he works for UPS, the report said. The officer held Peluso at gunpoint and told him he was a police officer, and ordered Peluso several times to drop his gun, according to the complaint, but Peluso raised the gun from his side and put both hands with the gun up in the air, shouting, "Boom, boom, boom!"
He then walked toward his car, refusing to comply with police orders, the complaint states, and he opened the driver's side door and got into his car. He backed out of the driveway and drove north on Fern Street, and encountered a city officer who was armed with a long rifle who caused Peluso to stop. Peluso had his window open and the officer shouted verbal orders for him to show his hands and get out of the car, according to the court papers.
Peluso reached for his gun from the front passenger seat and held it in the air, saying he has a permit. The officer told him to get out of the car and he fought officers as they tried to arrest him, the paperwork states. Police said he had to be forcibly restrained to be handcuffed and arrested.
The police retrieved the 9 millimeter gun from Peluso's passenger seat and it had a bullet in the chamber and the magazine was next to the gun. The car was impounded and the gun was seized. The police learned the gun is registered to Peluso and appeared to match the gun he reportedly wielded in the store video of Dollar General.
Peluso is charged with criminal attempt at robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and resisting arrest.
He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the jail on a $100,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
