Lanes will be restricted on Croton Avenue and Routes 108 and 168 in the city of New Castle begins today for gas line work.
According to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation news release, single lane traffic will be alternated between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays during the work between Harding and North Scott streets. Crews from Capstone Energy will be replacing gas lines.
Drivers are advised to use caution, allow extra time, and expect changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area.
