Repairs to Croton Avenue — Route 108 — in the City of New Castle began Monday, and work is weather permitting.
Single-lane alternating traffic will occur as needed daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through mid-August, between East Washington and Hawthorne streets. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has contracted with A. Folino Construction for the work.
The work is part of a $6.5 million to $7.5 million project to improve East Washington Street (Route 65) from Savannah Road in Shenango Township to Croton Avenue in the city. The project includes work along East Washington Street (Route 65) between the Old Princeton Road intersection in Shenango Township to the South Croton Avenue intersection in the city.
It also includes work along Croton Avenue between the Jefferson Street (Route 18) intersection and the intersection at East Washington Street.
Work along South Croton Avenue (Route 108) consists of milling and resurfacing, utility work, signs, pavement markings and other miscellaneous repair work. The work could involve a limited number of weekend road closures on South Croton Avenue. Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the project.
