PITTSBURGH — PennDOT District 11 announced roadway repairs on Croton Avenue in the New Castle will begin Monday.
The work is weather permitting.
Single-lane alternating traffic will occur as needed daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through mid-August on Route 108 between East Washington Street and Hawthorne Street. Crews from A. Folino Construction will conduct the repair work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.