The Croton Avenue hill in the city will finally be repaved with work set to begin Thursday.
PennDOT District 11 announced the work on the road, which is state Route 108, will run weather-permitting from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October. The $1.38 million project by A. Folino Construction's will include milling and paving, drainage upgrades, base repairs, guide rail updates and other various construction related activities.
Single-lane alternating traffic will occur daily between East Washington Street and Hawthorne Street during the working hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.