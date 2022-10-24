Paving work will continue from the intersection of East Washington Street and Croton Avenue next week.
The work, from PennDOT, is set for Saturday and Sunday. Once paving is done, work will cease until spring 2023. In the spring, reconstruction work will process along Croton Avenue from Produce Street to Mill Street, including paving, with additional paving to continue on Croton Avenue to Route 18.
In May or June, the New Castle Streetscape in the Enterprise Park District will begin. That work in the lower courthouse area should be bid out by city council in November or December. For this project, sidewalks, ramps and curbs have been identified for repair along East Washington Street from Court Street to Croton Avenue, with only one lane of East Washington Street to be closed during the construction period.
Columbia Gas will work on gas lines on areas on East Washington Street, beginning April 1 with work to be completed within 30 days. The area includes behind the Forward Lawrence office location at 325 E. Washington St. and adjacent properties, as well as the former Troutman building on the corner of East Washington Street and Croton Avenue. This work will cause Croton Avenue to be saw cut from the New Castle Area Transit Authority parking lot across Croton Avenue to the Troutman building, which will cause traffic disruptions.
The final design is being completed to reconstruct the East Washington Street Bridge with construction work expected to begin on Feb. 1, 2024. The bridge replacement project comes with a price tag of between $6.5 and $7.5 million for PennDOT.
The bridge, believed to be Lawrence County’s oldest, was built in 1909 and rehabilitated in 1970. The replacement, when originally announced in 2018, was to be completed by fall 2020.
