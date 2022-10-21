PennDOT District 11 will begin reconstruction work on Croton Avenue and East Washington Street beginning Friday night through Monday morning.
The work is weather-permitting.
Reconstruction work at the intersection of Croton Avenue and East Washington Street will occur from 8 p.m. Friday night continuously through 6 a.m. Monday morning requiring closures and detours on both roadways. Work on Croton Avenue will occur between East Washington Street and Produce Street. Work on East Washington Street will occur between Croton Avenue and the north side of the East Washington Street Bridge. Traffic will be detoured.
Those traveling north on East Washington Street should turn left onto Taylor Street, travel down the hill onto Shadyside/Neal streets onto Grove Street and then turn right back onto South Jefferson Street. The southbound detour is the same in reverse.
For cars going east on Route 108, turn left onto South Mill Street, right onto East Washington Street, left onto East Street, right onto East North Street at the city police department and then over the North Street Bridge to Croton Avenue. Westbound cars should go over the North Street Bridge and follow North Street to Jefferson Street.
Eastbound trucks on Croton Avenue should turn right onto Grove/Neal/Shadyside streets and travel up the hill on Taylor Street. Cross over East Washington Street onto Butler Avenue (Business 422) and take the wesbound ramp on Route 422. From there, take the Route 65 East Washington Street exit and turn right onto Cascade Street. The westbound Croton Avenue detour for trucks is the same, but in reverse.
Reconstruction work with closures and detours will occur the weekend of October 28-31. Additional details will be provided in advance of the work occurring. Use caution when traveling through the area. Motorists should expect delays.
