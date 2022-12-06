New Castle’s city council is looking to increase the pay for school crossing guards as part of its 2023 budget.
Council held its first of two budget meetings on Tuesday where it reviewed the proposed budget line items for the fire, police, code enforcement, planning and zoning departments and crossing guards, council, clerk, solicitor and engineering.
City Business Administrator/Chief Financial Officer Stephanie DiCarlo discussed a proposal with the New Castle Area School District board of directors about splitting costs for the crossing guards.
Currently, the city and the district split the cost 50-50 for two crossing guards.
Under a new proposal, the maximum amount of crossing guards would be four.
Three would be city employees, with the district paying the majority of the salaries either 60-40 or 55-45, while the last crossing guard would be a district employee with the district paying the full salary.
The crossing guards would get an increase in pay from $9.26 to $11 an hour for three hours of work for 180 school days.
DiCarlo said even with the increase, the proposal would save the city money as the city would pay less than the $20,000 annually it normally allocates.
Police
It was proposed the department’s animal warden be switched from a salaried employee to an hourly employee at $22.70 an hour, for up to 16 hours a week.
The warden previously worked up to 12 hours and wasn’t paid for time outside of those hours, such as court appearances.
It was also noted the police station will need new capital improvement work in 2023 which is budgeted, such as a new camera system and to fix water leaking from the roof to the basement.
Mayor Chris Frye said the city has worked to lower workers’ compensation by five percent, with that money to be transferred back into capital projects.
Fire
Councilman Eric Ritter said he would like to see Chief Mike Kobbe make the same amount as police Chief Bobby Salem.
Salem is set to make $89,791.17, while Kobbe’s salary is $78,556.98.
One firefighter originally planned to retire in 2023 and decided not to, which leaves $14,654.18 available in the budget originally set aside for retirement benefits.
Code enforcement
When he becomes city administrator, Frye recommends he remain the director of both the code enforcement and the community and economic development departments.
Frye assumed the role of both directors following the resignation of Shawn Anderson on Sept. 30.
As administrator, he is allowed to serve as director of one of more departments.
Frye would then appoint, with council’s approval, a working supervisor of code enforcement who would be the “boots on the ground” leader that supervises the other code officers.
Councilman Bryan Cameron and President MaryAnne Gavrile believe the supervisor should make the same pay rate as other department heads.
The supervisor would make $45,000 a year. Meanwhile, the zoning officer is set to make $51,303.45 a year and the public works director $62,080.67.
Cameron added he would like to see at least five code officers instead of four.
“We all know the issue with blight,” Cameron said. “I don’t think four is enough.”
After the meeting, DiCarlo said the $20,400 currently budgeted for the DCED head would not be paid to Frye, nor would be a part of his $110,000 salary.
Instead, she said that funding would be used in case Frye wants to hire a grant writer or another similar position.
Council will have another budget workshop meeting at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at city hall, followed by its regular voting meeting at 6:30 p.m.
