What do you do with those old cell phones that you just replaced? Donate them to a worthy cause.
The Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County collects used, deactivated cell phones and gives them to people in crisis who can use them in an emergency to make 911 calls only. The phones that the Crisis Shelter isn't able to use are sent to a collection center to be refurbished and sent on to other shelters, turning the project into a fundraiser.
These phones do not need to have chargers, cords or batteries, and the shelter is now accepting smartphones, iPods and iPads. Any school, church or business that would like to be a collection site should call the Crisis Shelter at (724) 652-9206, extension 100.
