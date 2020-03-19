The Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County will begin Monday to start providing most of its services remotely.
"While we have already taken some slight measures, we want to fully honor the state’s request to find means to stop spreading this coronavirus," said Debbie Hennon, executive director. "This means keeping our staff, volunteers, and most importantly, the people we are here to help as safe as possible by applying social distancing principles.
"I have heard it said that we are blessed as a nation to have technological opportunities such as internet and smartphones at our ready disposal. We will begin utilizing those very items on Monday. But we also know that not everyone ... has access to those things. We are working as quickly as possible to make sure that we can still provide our services to anyone requesting them even when they do not have the access with which many of us are blessed. Please know that we are committed to ensuring that no one in Lawrence County will be without therapy, counseling, advocacy, safety planning, information and referral and emergency housing services during these confusing times."
The shelter's 24-hour hotline will continue to be answered, Hennon said, adding that if anyone knows someone who is experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, or other violent crime, they should call the shelter at (724) 652-9036, message it through its Facebook page – Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County – or email us Info@crisisshelter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.