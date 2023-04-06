A New Castle nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and violent crimes raised $12,000 during its first Monte Carlo Night.
“We were very pleased with the event,” Arise Executive Director Nicole Amabile said Tuesday. “While we fell a little bit short of our fundraising goal, we received very positive feedback.”
Formerly the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County, Arise had hoped to raise $20,000. Held on March 25 at The Villa, the fundraiser included casino gaming tables, food and prizes.
Arise provides a 38-bed shelter for those left without a home after fleeing abuse. The agency employs 26 and since 1981 has also worked to prevent violence and abuse through prevention education, intervention training and public awareness. Therapy services have been added for trauma victims.
State and federal grants fund 85 percent of Arise’s $1.9-million annual budget. The balance comes from fundraisers and donors.
“We plan to do the event again with some minor changes,” Amabile said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.