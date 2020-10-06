The Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County is sponsoring its annual “Shine the Light on Domestic Violence” night on Friday.
Residents of Lawrence County are asked to put signs in their yards and light up their homes in purple as a sign of domestic violence awareness. The shelter will distribute the signs and purple light bulbs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Crisis Shelter at 1218 W. State St. Those requesting the items should ask for Teia or Sophia.
Other promotions the shelter is hosting for Domestic Violence Awareness Month are:
•Live training for domestic violence awareness, what you need to know, Oct. 14
•Invisible injuries and signs of strangulation training, Oct. 21
•Wear purple day, Oct. 22
•And a virtual open house of the Crisis Shelter, Oct. 26 through 30.
Anyone with questions or who wants to participate in the seminars should contact the shelter at (724) 652-9206.
