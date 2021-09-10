The Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County has a new name.

It is now called Arise.

The name — which includes the tagline “Our Community’s Response to Violence and Abuse” — was announced Tuesday at a celebration of the shelter’s 40th anniversary.

After an evening of looking back at the founders, donors, volunteers and staff who have stepped up over the past four decades, Executive Director Debby Hennon looked forward to the future.

“What’s that going to look like? How are we going to help the people that we serve?,” she said. “The truth of the matter is, the best thing we can do is give everybody hope. Give them the real, solid foundation that in this world, there is hope to be free from violence.”

Thus, Hennon went on, the former Crisis Shelter is going to honor the survivors it has served, and those who will turn to it in the future, but rechristening the organization.

“Arise,” she continued, “is now the hope for Lawrence County’s survivors of all types of violence.”

Earlier in the day, board president LeeAnn Fulena told The News it is the culmination of a rebranding campaign designed to better communicate the shelter’s overall mission.

“One of the things we talked about is that, while we made that name and it is well-known to the community, we want people to know we do more than shelter,” Fulena said. “We help victims of human trafficking, we help victims of rape, any kind of emotional crisis you have, we have counselors and services on hand to help. We also have educational programs.

“By saying ‘shelter,’ we don’t want the community to think that’s all we’re doing.”

Fulena, too, believes the new name will point to hope, rather than crisis.

“We’re a mission of hope,”she said, “and Arise has more of a hopeful feeling to it, that we’re going to come back from being down.

“‘Crisis’ has more of a negative connotation, so what we’re doing now focuses more on the hope of our mission.”

She realizes that there will be a transition period as the community adjusts to the new name, which is the fourth in the organization’s 40-year history. It was founded in 1981 as the Women’s Shelter, became the Women’s Shelter/Rape Crisis Center in 1988 and was changed to the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County in 2003, after the completion of its current facility on West State Street.

“There are some people who still refer to us as the Women’s Shelter,” Fulena noted. “After 20 years, they haven’t made that transition. But hopefully, they’re going to get behind us.

“Our tagline is ‘Our community’s response to violence.’ It’s still the same mission, we’re just trying to expand it, make it more hopeful. We don’t want people seeing ‘crisis’ and thinking ‘I’m not in crisis.’ But ‘Arise’ gives the idea that, hey, it can get better.”

