Employees at the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County recently completed two significant teaching exercises.
The agency participated in the National Advocate Credentialing Program (NACP), which provides standardized credentialing to victim advocates nationwide. NACP credentialed advocates are encouraged to use the letters "CA" after their names to represent their professional status in the victim advocacy field.
Benefits of credentialing include enhanced recognition, credibility and mobility in the victim assistance field. The credentialed advocates each received a letter of confirmation, certificate and wallet-sized credential card.
The Crisis Shelter employees who received credentialing are: Deborah Hennon, Nicole Amabile, Michelle Mathis, Diane Knis, Madison Shoup, Mariah Gibbs, Barb Clingensmith, Megan Delp, Barb Galida, Kara Vercilla, Sue Deck, Waynetta Austin, Dennis Curcio, Paz Angelica Costello, Diane Koski, Allison Williams, Liza Albert, Kristen Brommer and Katelyn Winger.
In addition, agency employees completed a ten-hour online course in foundational motivational interviewing, which explains how different strategies are appropriate when a counselor's goal is to remain neutral.
Ml techniques can be used in many areas including counseling and psychotherapy, health care, social work, corrections, education and sports. The course also included a forum where participants can share experiences and ask questions week by week supported by leading experts.
Crisis Shelter employees who received certification in Ml are: Deborah Hennon, Paz Angelica Costello, Diane Knis, Michelle Mathis, Diane Koski, Dennis Curcio, Katelyn Winger, Kristen Brommer, Megan Delp, Waynetta Austin, Sue Deck, Liza Albert, Allison Williams, Nicole Amabile, Madison Shoup, Barb Galida, Mariah Gibbs and Kara Vercilla.
The Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County is the only domestic violence and sexual assault shelter in Lawrence County. The agency also offers comprehensive services assuring that all elderly crime victims and any victims of serious crimes have access to programs originally only provided to domestic violence and sexual assault victims.
For questions regarding the programs at the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County, or victims' services, call (724) 652-9206. For services including emergency shelter, transitional housing, rapid re-housing, trauma therapy, victim advocacy, outreach, prevention education, protection from abuse orders, crime victim compensation, professional training or volunteer opportunities, call (724) 652-9036.
