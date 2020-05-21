Authorities have found the body of a 10-year-old boy who fell into a river in western Pennsylvania earlier this week while trying to retrieve a lost shoe.
The boy was found Wednesday in the Ohio River after state police from Philadelphia used special equipment to help complete the search. The child's name and further information about him has not been released.
Authorities have said the boy fell into the river Monday just north of the Ambridge-Aliquippa Bridge in Beaver County. He was with a group of children who were biking along the river, and he fell into a drop-off near a sandbar.
Emergency crews used a dog, a remote-controlled vehicle similar to a submarine and dive teams as they searched for the boy. Authorities identified the body based on a clothing description and photographs provided to them.
