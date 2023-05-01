A former crediting firm for Americore Holdings filed a motion to convert Americore’s bankruptcy case from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7.
Third Friday Management LLC motioned April 13 to a federal bankruptcy court in Kentucky, two days before the company was scheduled to make the first of its five $220,000 settlement payments to the trustee of Americore.
Americore is the former owner of the shuttered Ellwood City Medical Center.
In its filing to the court, attorneys for Third Friday argue Carol Fox, the court-appointed trustee of Americore, has not effectively come up with a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization or disclosure statement.
They also claim the debtors in the case have no prospect of filing a viable plan of reorganization and have sold off most if not all of their assets, the Chapter 11 cases have been funded on the backs of creditors and there has been no transparency regarding the total amount of allowed claims against the estates and any prospect of recovery for unsecured creditors, let alone secured creditors.
“Three very long and inconsequential years creditors had to wait. Three years with no distributions from the estate to creditors,” the filing states. “The professionals hired by Carol Fox have been paid $6,657,862 with another slew of fees lying in what that provided, at best, contingent benefits to the bankruptcy estates when taken in the context that there is a limited, if any, prospect of recovery to creditors.”
Chapter 11 bankruptcy is defined as businesses continuing to operate and restructure with the goal of emerging from bankruptcy as viable businesses. Chapter 7 is about businesses liquidating or selling off assets to pay creditors.
Fox was appointed trustee of Americore in February 2020 following Americore filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Dec. 31, 2019.
Fox and her legal team had been in mediation talks with Third Friday from Dec. 14, 2022, to Feb. 14, with the two sides agreeing to pay a $1.1-million settlement.
The settlement was approved by the court on March 23, with Third Friday agreeing to make payments of $220,000 on April 15, May 31, July 31, Aug. 31 and Sept. 30.
In separate April 24 court filings, Fox and the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors objected to Third Friday’s request.
“The motion to convert was filed as a litigation tactic,” Fox said. “It is clear that the Third Friday parties have no intention of complying with the terms of the agreed upon compromise and are pursuing the motion to convert with ulterior motives.”
Responding to Third Friday, Fox said she believes all creditors and parties would be better served under a Chapter 11 contingent liquidating plan than Chapter 7.
In addition to managing the bankruptcy, Fox is pursuing remediation against companies and individuals who were reportedly involved in a fraudulent laboratory program in which thousands of cancer genomic (CGx) testing specimens were illegally sent to the ECMC in order to collect more than $25 million in fraudulent Medicare reimbursements.
