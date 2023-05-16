A former crediting firm for Americore Holdings filed a motion to conduct a further investigation into its trustee’s finances.
Third Friday Management LLC motioned April 27 to file a Rule 2004 subpoena against Carol Fox, the court-appointed trustee for Americore, which is the former owner of the Ellwood City Medical Center.
Third Friday on April 13 filed a motion asking to convert Americore’s bankruptcy case from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7.
Third Friday’s attorneys argue Fox has not effectively come up with a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization or disclosure statement.
They also claim the debtors in the case have no prospect of filing a viable plan of reorganization and have sold off most if not all of their assets. Under Chapter 11, businesses restructure with the goal of continuing as viable businesses. Chapter 7 is when businesses liquidate assets to pay creditors.
Fox was appointed trustee of Americore in February 2020 following Americore filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Dec. 31, 2019.
Fox and her legal team were in mediation talks with Third Friday from Dec. 14, 2022 to Feb. 14, with the two sides agreeing to pay a $1.1-million settlement.
The settlement was approved by the court on March 23, with Third Friday previously agreeing to make payments of $220,000 on April 15, May 31, July 31, Aug. 31 and Sept. 30.
In court documents, Fox claims Third Friday was Americore’s largest crediting firm and Third Friday Total Return Fund’s manager Michael E. Lewitt exercised increasing control in the company’s business affairs while the company was still in operation.
It is alleged more than $1 million was transferred into a bank account to Lewitt, including $207,500 from Ellwood Medical Center Operations LLC.
Fox claims Third Friday is filing these motions in a bad-faith attempt to avoid paying the court-approved settlement and are in violation of the agreement by filing these motions.
“Unfortunately, it is clear that Third Friday and Mr. Lewitt never intended to adhere to the terms of the settlement agreement,” Fox said.
On April 26, Fox presented her financial disclosure statement and Chapter 11 plan of reorganization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.