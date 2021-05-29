New Castle High School was on a lockdown Friday night during its promenade because of a credible threat linked to someone near the school.
Through an investigation, city police spoke to an individual on the phone who reiterated threats against students or other people, which were found to be credible. Police are still attempting to locate the individual who made the threats.
Due to the nature of the threats, the school was placed under a lockdown. Students and guests, with the help of the police and the Lawrence County Special Response Team, were escorted individually to their vehicles.
State police as well as officers from Neshannock Township and school security also assisted at the scene.
