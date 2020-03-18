Cray Youth and Family Services

Citing increased costs being levied by the national organization, Cray Youth and Family Services is disassociating with Big Brothers Big Sisters and will continue doing youth mentoring on its own.

Cray Youth and Family Services has postponed its 26th annual bowl-a-thon due to concerns related to large events and the potential spread of COVID-19.

The event has been rescheduled for May 16.

Bowl-a-thon typically raises between 20 and 25 percent of the annual budget for Cray 1-to-1 Mentoring and Compeer Youth Lawrence County. All money raised at the event stays in Lawrence County and goes toward volunteer screening, activities for mentoring matches, and supporting the relationships as they grow.

The event features bowling, music, entertainment, and refreshments. Sponsorship and team registration deadlines have also been extended. Visit Crayyouth.org for the most up to date information.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.