Cray Youth and Family Services has postponed its 26th annual bowl-a-thon due to concerns related to large events and the potential spread of COVID-19.
The event has been rescheduled for May 16.
Bowl-a-thon typically raises between 20 and 25 percent of the annual budget for Cray 1-to-1 Mentoring and Compeer Youth Lawrence County. All money raised at the event stays in Lawrence County and goes toward volunteer screening, activities for mentoring matches, and supporting the relationships as they grow.
The event features bowling, music, entertainment, and refreshments. Sponsorship and team registration deadlines have also been extended. Visit Crayyouth.org for the most up to date information.
