After taking a break due to COVID-19, Cray’s One-to-One Mentoring Program will be bringing back the High School Mentoring Program this fall.
Students ages 15-17 are encouraged to apply.
Student mentors will be matched with an elementary-aged student in a group setting. They will meet with their assigned child approximately three Wednesdays per month during the school year from 5 to 6:30 p.m
Activities include helping with homework, playing games, completing art projects, and much more. New mentors may join the program from now until Dec. 31.
High school mentors will need an application, two references, and an interview with our staff. The application is available at Crayyouth.org. Although students from any district can apply, the first site to be re-opened is in Neshannock Township.
Programming starts in early October and concludes mid-May, and each volunteer is asked to make a 6-month commitment to be matched with their assigned child.
Due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19, masks must be worn by all staff, volunteers, and children in the program during indoor activities
Any questions about the program maty be directed to, or by calling (724) 654-5507
