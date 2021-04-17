Cray Youth and Family Services, Inc.’s Bowl-A-Thon is planned for May 22 at Colonial Lanes. This year’s theme is “Bowling in the Twilight Zone.”
Members of the community can become lane sponsors, event sponsors or create a bowling team.
Each bowler is asked to raise $50, and junior bowlers under age 14 bowling with an adult are asked to raise $20 each. The bowlers will receive refreshments, one game of bowling and shoe rental, and this year’s event T-shirt.
All money raised stays in Lawrence County and goes toward volunteer screening, activities for mentoring matches and supporting the relationships with growing youths..
The annual bowl-a-thon typically raises 20 to 25 percent of the annual budget for Cray’s one-to-one Mentoring and Compeer Youth Lawrence County.
This year’s event will not include the annual auction because many local restaurants and shops that typically donate have had a challenging year. Due to COVID-19 concerns, precautions including mask-wearing, frequent sanitizing and using only every other lane for bowling will be in effect.
More information, can be found at crayyouth.org or by calling (724) 654-5507.
