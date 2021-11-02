A longtime county employee has claimed the top position in Tuesday’s race for the row office where she has worked for 27 years, according to unofficial general election results.
Republican Tammy R. Crawford clinched the race for Lawrence County register of deeds and recorder of wills, the only contest in all of the county row offices that were up for election in Tuesday’s races.
She defeated Democrat Andrew Henley by a sound margin of 11,724 to Henley’s 5,505 unofficial vote tallies.
“I just want to thank the voters of Lawrence County, and I’m excited to carry on the legacy of Janet Kalajainen and to serve the taxpayers,” Crawford said after last night’s unofficial totals were in.
She spent most of the day campaigning at the polls in Wilmington Township, where the turnout wasn’t large, but steady, she said.
She had a lot of family and friends out working for her in other locales, along with her coworkers, “who also are my friends,” she said. Her husband, Jack, worked the polls on New Castle’s North Hill.
She celebrated her victory with them at Ben Franklin’s Tap Room in Slippery Rock Township, near her home.
She commented also, “Thank you to Andrew Henley, for running a very nice campaign, and I know he has a bright future ahead of him.”
Crawford decided to run for the top position in her office when Kalajainen, who holds that post, announced that she will retire at the end of this year.
Crawford currently is the chief deputy of recorder of wills in that office.
She will assume her new position in January.
Other unofficial county results are for unopposed races. Their results are:
•District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, 2,775 votes
•Controller David J. Prestopine, 14,512 votes
•District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, 14,972 votes
•Sheriff Perry Quahliero, 15,147 votes.
