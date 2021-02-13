Tammy Crawford, 49, of Slippery Rock Township, has announced her candidacy for the position of Lawrence County Register of Wills and Recorder of Deeds.
Crawford, who currently is chief deputy to that position, is running on the Republican ballot in the May 18 primary election.
She has been employed in the register and recorder’s office for 27 years.
She is a lifelong resident of the Laurel School District.
Her decision follows the announcement of county Register and Recorder Janet L. Kalajainen, that after 40 years in her position, she has decided not to seek re-election.
