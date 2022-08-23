A Crawford County man is facing a multitude of charges after reportedly leading state police on a high-speed chase through the city of New Castle into Mahoning Township, reaching a speed of more than 100 mph.
A criminal complaint reports that Alex Jackson Appod, 31, of Atlantic, was driving a white Chrysler Town and Country with a New York registration on Mahoning Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on June 17 when a state trooper tried to pull him over and he fled in his vehicle at high speed.
Police reported that Appod nearly caused several collisions during his attempt to get away.
He was charged Tuesday with the reported offenses after a two-month investigation.
The account reported by police was that the same car had been involved in a prior fleeing incident. The trooper saw the driver, later identified as Appod, turn right off Moravia Street into a convenience store lot and park at a fuel pump. Appod got out of the car and went into the store, and the trooper parked nearby.
The driver left the store and, with a female passenger in the car, he went over the Mahoning Avenue viaduct, traveling into the opposite lane without a turn signal, according to the complaint. He passed a motorcycle, a truck and a silver sedan in the westbound lanes, almost hitting two vehicles in the opposite lane of travel, the trooper reported.
The officer tried to pull him over and he continued driving at high speed through Mahoningtown, ignoring red lights and stop signs, the report said. The officer estimated that Appod’s speed reached 85 mph, failing to stay in his lane and nearly colliding with other vehicles. As Appod proceeded onto West Washington Street, the trooper clocked his speed at 106 mph in a 35 mph zone, he reported.
The police lost sight of his car on Route 224 as it went onto Old Youngstown Road, the report said.
A trooper located the vehicle around 11:30 p.m. that night on Wood Street in Mahoning Township. A resident near there told police Appod and his female passenger had tried to hide at their residence, saying they had just been in a high-speed chase with the police. The resident said Appod had run into some woods.
Police identified Appod through a cell phone they found on the seat of the car, and learned he was wanted on several warrants in multiple counties for charges of burglary, theft and terroristic threats, the complaint states.
Appod is facing with 28 offenses, including one count each of causing catastrophe, fleeing police, flight to avoid apprehension, escape, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, driving at unsafe speed, careless driving, driving with a suspended license and eight stop sign violations, seven turn signal violations and three traffic lane violations.
A warrant is to be issued for his arrest by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
