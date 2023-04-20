The cause of death of a driver involved in a fiery crash on the city's East Side Wednesday has been ruled a homicide.
Lawrence County Coroner Richard "R.J." Johnson said Lance Louis, 42, formerly of Union Township, died of a gunshot wound to the lower back, along with blunt force injuries he sustained in the crash.
Johnson said one bullet was removed from Louis' body during an autopsy performed Wednesday evening at Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver County.
Police Chief Bobby Salem said the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday while Louis was in stopped in a car on Adams Street near Cascade, and the shooter, who was standing next to the car, fired the shot downward at him.
Louis sped away and about four seconds later, his car went off the road and struck a pole at the intersection of Butler Avenue and Cascade Street, then burst into flames.
"It was a violent crash," Johnson said, and the post-mortem showed that Louis also had suffered multiple injuries, some of them severe, but it is ruled a homicide because the shooting apparently brought about the crash.
Salem said the police spent the night investigating and looking for a possible suspect in the incident, combing houses on Fern, Whippo, Mill and other city streets. He said charges are pending more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.