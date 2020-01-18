A Champion, Ohio, teen was killed Friday morning when her car collided with a tri-axle dump truck on Route 18 near Wampum Borough.
Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson said the woman, identified as Savannah Smith, 18, apparently died within seconds of impact.
Johnson said Smith was driving a red Hyundai west on Route 288 around 8:40 a.m. when she pulled onto Route 18 into the path of the truck, whose driver has not yet been identified. Upon impact, both vehicles ended up in a ditch.
The truck driver was taken to UPMC Jameson for treatment.
Johnson said the truck driver told authorities that he tried to swerve and miss Smith's car, but he could not avoid hitting her.
He said Smith was trapped inside the car and had to be extricated.
Johnson pronounced her dead at 9:20 a.m.
The crash is under investigation by the state police and the county coroner's office.
The Wampum and New Beaver Borough volunteer fire departments also responded to the scene. That section of Route 18 was blocked and traffic was diverted for about 3 1/2 hours.
