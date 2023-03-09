A collision of two SUVs at North Mill and Falls streets brought down a pole, power lines and the traffic signal at that intersection Thursday afternoon.
At least two people were injured taken away in ambulances following the near-head-on crash that occurred shortly after 1:30.
The New Castle police and fire departments responded, along with Lawrence County sheriff deputies and Noga Ambulance. Both roads were closed to keep other traffic out of the area, where police said live wires were down. The occupants of both vehicles were removed by ambulance personnel.
Other details about how the crash occurred and who was involved were not available Thursday afternoon.
