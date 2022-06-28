Two sizable cranes on property of the George Washington Intermediate School signify work is proceeding on cell phone towers.
It’s been two years since the City of New Castle settled a federal court appeal with AT&T to build a free-standing 5G cell phone tower on the school property. The company had sought two conditional uses for the property off East Euclid Avenue, which ended up in court after the city denied them. The residents of that neighborhood had protested the tower.
Now construction of the AT&T structure is under way. The work started about two months ago with construction of a brick wall around the future tower.
New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC, an affiliate of AT&T, is building the tower on New Castle Area School District property, behind the intermediate school.
The company, through a five-year lease agreement with the school district, is paying the district $24,000 in rent for the first year as of the commencing of construction. That money will go into the district’s general fund budget, district business manager Joe Ambrosini said. That amount is to increase by two percent a year for each year of the contract. The lease as proposed would automatically be renewed for four additional five-year terms.
The district already has three other cell towers on top of the intermediate school’s chimney, which generate nearly $53,000 a year. They are owned by Verizon, Sprint and MD7.
Ambrosini said the two cranes on the property right now are for two different companies. One is for construction of the AT&T tower which is under way; a taller crane is providing access for renovation to the Verizon tower attached to the chimney.
The AT&T tower is being built independent of the school building in an R-1 low-density residential zone of the city. The tower will have antennas on top, a radio equipment cabinet, a backup generator and a fenced-in compound.
The conditional use ultimately approved by the city calls for a self-supporting triangular structure with a maximum height of 80 feet, and fencing and vegetation and shrubbery surrounding the tower to limit visibility and noise. The city’s terms also restrict lighting on the tower to those required by Federal Aviation Administration and the Federal Communications Commission.
