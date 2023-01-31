An Ellwood City woman in critical condition from a Monday shooting is receiving messages of love and support from her employer.
Cassidy Smith, 24, works for the McDonald’s of Ellwood City.
“I am saddened by the senseless tragedy my friend and teammate is facing,” said Meghan Sweeney of Tri-County Management, the owner of the McDonald’s franchise.
Sweeney said Smith started working at the restaurant as a shift manager in September 2021.
She said Smith is a “tremendous contributor,” and is on the manager track, currently serving as second assistant manager.
“Customers and coworkers love her sunny smile and cheerful optimism,” Sweeney said.
“I’m keeping Cassidy in my prayers and providing counseling support for staff at the restaurant.”
Smith is listed in critical condition at St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital. As a result, the Ellwood McDonald’s closed at 8:30 p.m. Monday, and reopened at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
