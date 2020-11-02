By Renée Gendreau
New Castle News
Although they were experienced horsemen, Dale Brenneman and Ron Nagel let God take the reins.
Founders of the West Keystone Chapter of Cowboys for Christ, the long-time friends have seen what they started in December 1988 after attending a service at the American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus continue for more than three decades.
“We called them to say thanks and let them know how much it impacted us. That’s when we began to consider starting a chapter even though we had no degrees and, at the time, weren’t ordained, but God laid it on our hearts,” Nagel recalled.
“The Lord got a hold of it and the chapter took off,” Brenneman said of the group know for its Christmas caroling on horseback and ministry to those in the livestock industry.
“We thought we’d do two or three local horse shows a year,” Nagel added. “But in the first year alone we did 25 or 26. It blew up and we were going all over the Northeast.”
While Nagel’s duties as an associate pastor at New Life Baptist Church, as well as recently developed allergies, have taken him away from active participation with the Cowboys, Brenneman continues as president of the local chapter and serves the organization as an ordained chaplain.
“It’s something I do for the love of Jesus Christ and the love of these people,” Brenneman said.
One of 77 chapters of the Christian organization dedicated to proclaiming Jesus Christ to the livestock industry, the West Keystone Chapter marks its 32nd year in December while the national group turns 50.
Brenneman estimates that while about 350 people receive the chapter’s quarterly newsletter via either email or snail mail, there are about 20 Cowboys — and Cowgirls — who regularly support West Keystone’s events including local Bible studies as well as Sunday school and services at horse shows, rodeos and livestock conventions.
“It’s unique. We see different people at different events,” Brenneman said, explaining, “We call it life lessons on horseback. When I do a demonstration with my horse, I talk about a horse’s relationship to the rider and how that’s like our’s with the Lord.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed the number of horse shows and other events the Cowboys participate in, Brenneman said the group continues to minister at closer-to-home events as many are outdoors.
On Nov. 14, the group will mark the national organization’s 50th year with a dinner at Gallo’s Italian Villa. Among the speakers will be Dr. Dave Harvey, current president of Cowboys for Christ.
