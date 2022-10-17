It's a first for Lawrence County, District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said.

The murder trial of 21-year-old Steven Procopio, accused of his involvement in three shooting deaths and of being the gunman who killed a 10-year-old girl, has been suspended until 9 a.m. Oct. 24.

Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto, who is presiding over the trial, advised the jurors they all had been exposed to COVID-19, because one of their fellow jurors tested positive for the virus.

Court was to have convened Monday, when key witnesses were expected to take the witness stand. However, when the jurors filed into the courtroom in the morning, one of them was missing.

The trial was suspended for a week "to make sure you all are OK," Motto said. He urged the jurors to get tested and to contact their health care providers for further instructions.

If courthouse employees are fully vaccinated, "it's business as usual," the judge explained the jury. Those not vaccinated who test positive are under quarantine for five days, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

"Hopefully, you're all fully vaccinated. If not, there are special precautions you should take," Motto said.

As of Thursday last week, Lawrence County's community level of COVID was considered to be low, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health and CDC information online.

The jury for the Procopio trial was selected on Oct. 11 and opening arguments and testimony began Wednesday. For most of the week, New Castle police detective Branddon Hallowich was on the witness stand and hours of interviews by the police and Lamancusa were played for the jury. On Friday afternoon, Hallowich was under cross-examination by Procopio's court-appointed defense attorney, John Bongivengo, when court was recessed for the weekend.

Cross-examination was to have continued this morning before Lamancusa called more witnesses, including an 11-year-old girl who reportedly was the eyewitness to her 10-year-old sister's death. The child was 7 when she witnessed her sister being shot, according to court records.

Procopio, formerly of Pulaski, is one of two suspects in the shooting deaths of Nichole Pumphrey and Lawrence Cannon, both 31, and Pumphrey's daughter, Amariah Emery, the night of Oct. 15, 2018. Pumphrey and Cannon both were shot in the head while seated on a living room couch in Pumphrey's home at 319 North St. on the city's West Side.

Anthony "Mook" Cooper, who went to the house with Procopio that night, was accused of actually firing the shots at Pumphrey and Cannon, and handing the gun to Procopio.

Amariah, who was descending the staircase with a 14-month-old child after hearing noises and gunshots downstairs, reportedly was shot in the mouth by Procopio, who was identified by her younger sister as a witness. She had recognized Procopio because he was the children's babysitter, according to reports in court. The 7-year-old child, with the baby, then scrambled up the stairs to hide after her sister was shot, and Procopio and Cooper ran out of the house, according to court records and proceedings.

The shooting victims were found deceased the next morning by Pumphrey's family members, who called 911.

Cooper pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder in the deaths of Pumphrey and Cannon. He was sentenced to 7 1/2 to 15 years, consecutively, for each count — a total of 15 to 30 years — in a state correctional institution.

The jury will decide on whether Procopio is guilty of the charges against Procopio, which are two counts each of homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.

According to Lamancusa, if Procopio is convicted by the jury of first- or second- degree murder in both or either of the homicide charges, he would automatically face life in prison without parole.

The killings would not constitute a death penalty case, which requires the case meet aggravated circumstances, Lamancusa said, because it was not certified as one. He declined to comment on why, during the trial proceedings.

