UPMC Jameson Care Center has reported a recent flare-up of the coronavirus in multiple cases among its residents and staff.
The outbreak in the long-term skilled care facility on Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township has resulted in six resident deaths, according to Ashley Trentrock, a public relations specialist with UPMC. Trentrock said the facility, as of Thursday, had 28 out of 51 residents test positive, and 21 staff members.
“Unfortunately, this is a sad time for our community,” Trentrock said in an emailed statement Thursday.
Regarding the facility residents who have died with COVID-19, she said, “our thoughts and concerns are with the family members and loved ones at this time. We are all affected by this pandemic and we are working tirelessly to provide the best possible care,” she said.
The existing cases were detected during routine testing, which has allowed the facility to act quickly, Trentrock said, noting that most of the residents who tested positive are asymptomatic. She said the employees confirmed with COVID-19, and those who were potentially exposed, are self-isolating at home.
“UPMC is following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and working with local public health authorities to identify and contact individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19,” she said. That includes facility employees, residents and family members.
The nursing home also has increased testing efforts and base testing frequency, upon regulatory guidance and medical/infection control advice, specific to suspected exposures, she said. She emphasized that visitation is restricted.
“At this point, everyone is being tested weekly because Lawrence County is above a 5 percent positive rate,” Trentrock said, noting that is a recommendation by government agencies.
She added that UPMC is taking extra steps at the facility to make sure that the cafeteria workers are not exposed to any of the patients who have COVID-19, using other staff to deliver their meals to them.
Covering the facility with enough staff during the pandemic “is a struggle,” she said. She added that state Department of Health is assembling a statewide collaborative group to address how they will staff long-term care facilities.
Trentrock added that UMPC Jameson Care Center, meanwhile, has enough staffing to meet or go above the Department of Health required staffing hours for patients per day. To meet the requirement, the facility supplements the staff with outside agency employees.
Those agency workers are tested for COVID-19, and they undergo the continued weekly testing once they are on-site, she said.
Jameson Place, an assisted living apartment complex that adjoins Jameson Care Center, as of Thursday, had no reported cases of COVID-19, Trentrock said.
Other local nursing homes have had struggles previously with outbreaks.
The Haven Convalescent Home on Paul Street reported an overall total of 75 positive cases among the current census of 87 residents, nine COVID-19-related deaths and 18 positive cases among staff members, according to figures posted on the Department of Health website on Wednesday.
Those posted figures for all nursing homes are cumulative from the beginning of the pandemic until now, according to Nate Wardle, department of health press secretary. Some facilities have not had any cases, while others that indicate “no data,” either are not reporting to the department, or are reporting incorrect or inaccurate data, he said.
Andrea Wagner, director of nursing at The Haven, said Friday that currently there are no cases of COVID-19 among the residents, and one staff member who tested positive is on quarantine leave.
“We have not had any resident cases since early August,” she said.
Quality Life Services on Friendship Street has reported 104 cumulative cases of COVID-19 among its residents, with 22 deaths and 52 staff members testing positive, according to figures posted Wednesday by the state health department. Those spikes were within the past few weeks.
However, a COVID-19 tracking tool on the home’s website indicates that currently only four residents are positive for the virus and there are no staff members who currently are positive. Wardle said the state health department is committed to assisting nursing homes as they address the pandemic. The facilities also have their own infection control specialists as a requirement.
Testing is essential to making sure long-term care residents are safe, he explained, and the state is working to ensure testing is accessible for all Pennsylvanians who have COVID-19 symptoms.
A Health Alert was issued to all skilled nursing facilities previously on a universal testing strategy, outlining when testing should be used, and what steps to take after test results are positive, Wardle pointed out. Test results can be used to cohort those exposed, determine the burden of COVID-19 across units or facilities to allocate resources, identify health care workers who are infected, and address those who no longer are ill, he said.
The Department of Health conducted universal testing at all 692 nursing homes across the state, and the Department of Human Services also tested all assisted living, personal care homes and intermediate care facilities, he said. Working with commercial laboratories, it has been coordinating with facilities that are continuing to conduct follow-up testing to protect residents and staff.
“We are receiving test swabs from the federal government to ensure our facilities have an adequate supply,” he said, using groups such as CVS and Omnicare and the Pennsylvania National Guard to assist nursing homes that may not be able to test on their own.
He noted that the Eastern State Medical Assistance Team and the Pennsylvania National Guard have both been deployed to support at least 15 facilities statewide with immediate staffing needs, preventing those facilities from being evacuated.
“The department is committed to ensuring that the health and well being of residents and staff at long-term care facilities is a priority,” Wardle said. “We continue to have (personal protection equipment) available, and if a facility needs it, they should work to contact the department and let us know of the need.”
